Gas station shootout ends with man dead, other injured

Police say a man has been killed and another injured after a gunfire exchange at a gas station in southwest Atlanta.
Atlanta Police Capt. LeAnne Browning told news outlets the shootout between the two men stemmed from an argument at the gas pumps at the Quick Mart around 11:30 p.m. Both men were shot as one tried to get away before crashing into another vehicle on a nearby ramp on Interstate 285.
The names of the both men have not been released.
Police say officers found the man dead behind the wheel. The second man was found with a gunshot wound and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with his condition unknown.
The other driver in the crash was not injured.
