Explosion destroys coffee shop in South Georgia

An explosion and fire destroyed the Coffee Corner shop in Homerville, Georgia, on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, injuring three people. A construction crew installing fiber optic cable struck an underground gas line, the Associated Press reported.
Georgia’s Cobb County police department is investigating one of its officers over a controversial comments caught on a dashcam video from July 2016. In the video the officer tells a woman afraid to follow his orders, “we only kill black people.”

A statue paying tribute to civil leader Martin Luther King Jr. made its public debut Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, on the Georgia Capitol grounds in front of around 800 people including Gov. Nathan Deal, many other state political leaders and several mem