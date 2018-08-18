Georgia

Inmate found dead in cell in Alabama’s Russell County

The Associated Press

August 18, 2018 06:24 PM

PHENIX CITY, Ala.

An inmate has died inside the Russell County Jail in Alabama.

Sheriff Heath Taylor says 33-year-old James Devitt, of Phenix City, took his life inside a cell Thursday.

Devitt was in the jail for almost a month on a second-degree burglary charge.

Taylor told news outlets Friday that Devitt's body was sent to the Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for an autopsy. He says foul play is not suspected in the death.

Taylor says Devitt was listed as homeless and left behind several notes for family and friends before he died.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency was brought in to investigate.

This is the second death of a Russell County Jail inmate since July 2.

