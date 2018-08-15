Gym pool malfunction sends several children to hospital

A malfunction at an Atlanta-area gym pool has sent at least eight children to the hospital.
News outlets report roughly 30 children between the ages of 10 and 12 were at a swim meet at an outdoor Lifetime Fitness pool Tuesday when several were sickened. Johns Creek Fire Marshal Chad McGibbony says the automated system that mixes chlorine and muriatic acid malfunctioned, possibly blending too much chlorine into the pool.
A lifeguard noticed that children were experiencing severe eye irritation and difficulty breathing, and were vomiting. The pool has been closed as crews work to determine the exact cause of the sickness and make repairs.
Officials say all injuries are non-life-threatening.
Lifetime Fitness officials did not respond to media requests for comment.
Comments