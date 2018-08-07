Storm rips steeple from roof of South Carolina church

Workers are assessing the damage after a storm tore the steeple off the roof of a church, where it fell in a courtyard.
Crews were working to stabilize the steeple's base at Langley First Baptist Church. The base was still perched atop the sanctuary after the main part of the structure crashed to the ground Monday afternoon.
The Augusta Chronicle reports that no one was injured.
There was a severe storm warning in Aiken County until about 3:30 p.m. Monday. The National Weather Service's Columbia office reported winds of around 20 to 30 mph (32 to 48 kph) during the storm.
Langley is about 8 miles (13 kilometers) northeast of Augusta, Georgia.
Comments