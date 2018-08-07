In this Monday, Aug. 6, 2018 photo, the steeple at Langley First Baptist Church is seen on the ground after a strong storm moved through the area, in Langley, S.C. Aiken County assistant emergency manager Fred Wilhite said the Langley Fire Department received the call about 3 p.m. Monday. (John Boyette/Augusta Chronicle via AP)
Storm rips steeple from roof of South Carolina church

August 07, 2018 09:28 AM

LANGLEY, S.C.

Workers are assessing the damage after a storm tore the steeple off the roof of a church, where it fell in a courtyard.

Crews were working to stabilize the steeple's base at Langley First Baptist Church. The base was still perched atop the sanctuary after the main part of the structure crashed to the ground Monday afternoon.

The Augusta Chronicle reports that no one was injured.

There was a severe storm warning in Aiken County until about 3:30 p.m. Monday. The National Weather Service's Columbia office reported winds of around 20 to 30 mph (32 to 48 kph) during the storm.

Langley is about 8 miles (13 kilometers) northeast of Augusta, Georgia.

