Teen Civil Air Patrol Cadets rescue man from submerged car

Two teen Civil Air Patrol Cadets have rescued a man from a car that was sinking in a Georgia pond.
WSB-TV reports 18-year-old Davis Laughlin and 14-year-old Nathaniel Oakes were returning home from an Air Patrol meeting Thursday when they came upon the partially submerged car. The station says the car had rolled into the pond after a multi-vehicle wreck in Coweta County.
The two ran into the pond to help and noticed the water was nearly halfway up the driver's side window. The teens were able to pull the man to safety. The station reports the man was treated at a hospital and released.
