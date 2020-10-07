Georgia school district votes to name an elementary school after Michelle Obama

In this image from video, former first lady Michelle Obama speaks during the first night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (Democratic National Convention via AP) The Associated Press

A new school in Georgia may soon be named after a former first lady.

The Clayton County Board of Education voted 7-2 in favor of a resolution to name the school the Michelle Obama STEM Elementary School, video of the board’s Oct. 5 meeting shows. Two of the board’s members voted against the resolution, saying they favored naming the school after late U.S. Congressman John Lewis.

“Both of them are great individuals,” said Chairwoman Jessie Goree, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “All of us are willing to go one way or the other.”

Michelle Obama has long been an advocate of education and children’s health.

Now the board will reach out to the former first lady to get permission to use her name, Ronald Jones-Shields, spokesman for Clayton County Public Schools, told McClatchy News.

If she turns them down, the board will then ask for permission to name the school after Lewis, Goree said during the board meeting.

The school, which is currently called South Clayton Elementary School, is still under construction, according to WXIA. The building is expected to be finished in July 2021, the TV station reported.

The former first lady’s great-great-great-grandmother was a slave on a farm in Rex, a community in northeastern Clayton County, according to the Constitution-Journal.

A school in Atlanta is also named after the Obamas, WXIA reported. The Barack and Michelle Obama Academy has nearly 300 pre-K through fifth-grade students enrolled.

