Some Georgia lawmakers say it’s time for cultivation of medical marijuana in the state

Several Georgia lawmakers say it’s time to plant medical marijuana seeds in Georgia, and they’ve signed a bill that would grant licenses to grow cannabis and manufacture and distribute a liquid made from it.
About 8,400 active patients have a card from the state Department of Public Health that enables them to posses a liquid made from marijuana to treat the symptoms of any of 17 conditions.
But the Georgians who do posses that liquid get it via underground networks, expensive or time-consuming trips to other states, shippers in other states who are willing to run the risk of shipping across state lines or even from buying marijuana on the street and trying to make oil from it.
Georgia does not now allow the cultivation of cannabis or manufacture or sale of anything made from it, even the liquid that Georgians on the Department of Health registry can posses.
Indeed, even people in states that allow marijuana are in a legal gray area, since the federal government still prohibits almost everything made from cannabis.
But state Rep. Micah Gravely says it’s time to give patients easier access to a liquid made from cannabis by licensing cultivation and manufacture in Georgia.
“Members of my own family have been patients and have used medical cannabis oil, I have personally seen the benefits to both young and old members of my family,” said Gravley, R-Douglasville, just before filing his bill at the state Capitol on Thursday.
Gravely’s bill would set up three tiers of medical cannabis-related business licenses: five licenses for large companies that could grow cannabis and manufacture cannabis oil, five similar licenses for smaller companies and 10 licenses for retailing. The companies would need to stick with oil only — no products for smoking.
And only those licensed companies could grow cannabis — this would not allow members of the public to grow marijuana in their yards or on farms.
“I know this (oil) works. I wouldn’t be standing here today if there were any doubt in my mind,” Gravley said, surrounded by patients, caregivers and other legislators who support his bill.
LaGrange dad Dale Jackson was among those supporters. He gives his son Colin, 10, medical cannabis to help treat symptoms of the boy’s autism. Jackson got a little choked up talking about access.
“It was just three weeks ago that I had to leave town without my son having medicine … and then having to figure out a way to get that secretly mailed to my mom,” Jackson said.
“As a deacon in a church, constantly worried about breaking the law just to provide access for my son, that’s ridiculous.”
Macon businessman Allen Peake knows distribution difficulties from another point of view. He’s part of an underground distribution network. He doesn’t go into details about how cannabis oil arrives in his possession, but he estimates that his network links close to 1,000 Georgians to the liquid.
“But it’s not sustainable,” Peake said. He said his network’s waiting list is about 120 days for new folks — though the network prioritizes and adjusts where they can, especially for children.
The liquid that Georgians can posses is very low in THC, the main psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.
When he was a Republican state representative earlier in this decade, Peake carried the bill that started the state’s medical cannabis card program and was the chief evangelist for making medical cannabis available to Georgians. He also proposed cultivation several times.
“I’m actually encouraged more this year than ever,” Peake said. For one, the state Senate has generally been more skeptical of medical cannabis cultivation than the House — and the state Senate is under new leadership. Peake said he thinks the idea of cultivation has more and more support and momentum.
Opposition to various steps in medical cannabis liberalization in Georgia has come from several places. Georgia’s previous governor, Republican Nathan Deal, said several times during his term in office that he did not think cultivation could be kept under adequate control. Some have argued that medical cannabis is the first step on a slippery slope to recreational marijuana, or that medical cultivation could be used as cover for illegal recreational grows. Law enforcement is wary of being told they need to ignore a federal law.
Gravely said he has heard the argument for years, at each step in expanding Georgia’s medical cannabis law to more patients, that the next step would be recreational marijuana.
“It simply did not happen,” Gravley said. “There is no appetite in the state of Georgia for the recreational use of marijuana, it’s not going to happen in the House chamber, it’s not going to happen in the Senate chamber and I absolutely know it’s not going to happen on the second floor,” that is, Gov. Brian Kemp’s second-floor Capitol office, Gravley said.
The next step for the bill is for Gravley to see if he can get a House committee hearing.
