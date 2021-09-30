Virginia sheriff’s office seeks public’s help in shooting

A Virginia sheriff’s office is looking for the public’s help in a shooting at a local fair in which a North Carolina high school student was killed.

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify three people of interest following the shooting on Sept. 18 at the Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair, the Danville Register & Bee reported Wednesday. The sheriff’s office released an image, but only said the individuals were persons of interest.

Last week, the sheriff’s office announced the reward had increased to $10,000 for information in the shooting. Fair operators are offering an additional $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. That's in addition to the $5,000 the Pittsylvania Crime Stoppers organization was providing.

According to authorities, a shooting in the fair’s parking lot left Bartlett Yancey High School student Joshua Rone dead. Authorities have provided very few details, but fair operators have said on social media that a fight broke out in the parking lot prior to the shooting.

Bartlett Yancey High School is located in Yanceyville, North Carolina, which is approximately 14 miles (22 km) south of Danville.