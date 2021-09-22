WVa governor withdraws from consideration as boys coach

FILE - In this March 12, 2020, file photo, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice speaks during a news conference at the State Capitol in Charleston, W.Va. Justice said that 745 of the record 893 people hospitalized, or 85%, for the coronavirus on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, are unvaccinated. “If you have chosen to be unvaccinated, in my opinion, it was a bad choice,” Justice said. (F. Brian Ferguson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP, File) AP

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has withdrawn from consideration as the coach of a boys high school basketball team where he already is the girls coach.

In a letter to the Greenbrier Board of Education on Tuesday, Justice asked that a boys coach be named soon at Greenbrier East High School with practices for the 2021-22 season starting in a month.

Last month the board rejected a motion to hire Justice as boys coach. The board is looking to replace former NBA player Bimbo Coles, who resigned in July.

“We need to move forward,” Justice said. “Pick a coach. The kids deserve that, and I wish them all the success.”

Justice served as the boys coach from 2010 to 2017, his first year as governor. He has coached the girls team since 2000, winning a state championship in 2012.

Justice’s second term as governor runs through 2024.