National Politics

Man accused of driving drunk in fire truck, crashing it

The Associated Press

STARR, S.C.

A man in South Carolina has been accused of driving a fire truck while drunk and crashing it, authorities said.

John Russell Hendrix Jr., 36, has been charged with driving under the influence, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

He was driving a fire truck from the town of Starr on Monday night when he went off the side of the road and flipped over, WYFF-TV reported. A photo aired by the TV stations shows the fire truck upside-down in dirt and grass.

The reason Hendrix was allegedly driving the fire truck was not immediately disclosed. It wasn’t known Tuesday whether he had a lawyer who could be contacted for comment.

Authorities say a passenger was also in the truck. No injuries were reported.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

News

Jackson mayor: Workers must prove vaccinations by Oct. 15

September 21, 2021 7:52 AM

Business

EXPLAINER: Chinese builder’s debt struggle rattles investors

September 21, 2021 7:26 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service