Wednesday Sports in Brief

GYMNASTICS

WASHINGTON (AP) — Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles told Congress on Wednesday that the FBI and gymnastics officials turned a “blind eye” to USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse of her and hundreds of other women.

Biles told the Senate Judiciary Committee that “enough is enough” as she and three other U.S. gymnasts spoke in stark emotional terms about the lasting toll Nassar’s crimes have taken on their lives.

The hearing was part of a congressional effort to hold the FBI accountable after multiple missteps in investigating the case – including the delays that allowed Nassar to abuse additional young gymnasts.

MLB

CHICAGO (AP) — Mike Trout is likely done for the year. Same for Jo Adell, another talented outfielder for the Los Angeles Angels.

Manager Joe Maddon said Wednesday he would be very surprised if Trout played again this season. The three-time AL MVP injured his right calf running the bases May 17 and had a setback last month, but he has left open the possibility of returning this year.

Adell was placed on the 10-day injured list after he got hurt when he crashed into the wall in left while trying to catch Garrett Stubbs’ RBI double in the ninth inning of the Angels’ 4-2 win at Houston on Saturday night.

NFL

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence broke a foot in practice Wednesday and likely will be out at least six weeks, two people with knowledge of the injury said.

Lawrence was helped off the field during the first practice to prepare for Sunday’s visit to the Los Angeles Chargers. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the club hasn’t announced the injury. Lawrence is expected to miss 6-8 weeks.

— By Pro Football Writer Schuyler Dixon.

NBA

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Lisa Byington is making history as the Milwaukee Bucks’ new play-by-play voice on their television broadcasts.

The Bucks announced the hiring Wednesday and said Byington is the first woman to work as a full-time television play-by-play announcer for any major men’s professional sports team.

Byington replaces Jim Paschke, who retired after 35 seasons as the team’s main television play-by-play broadcaster.

GOLF

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — Henrik Stenson will still have a role for Europe at the Ryder Cup despite failing to get into the team.

The Swedish player was selected by European captain Padraig Harrington on Wednesday as the fifth and final vice captain for the event at Whistling Straits from Sept. 24-26.

The 45-year-old Stenson has played in five Ryder Cups, including the last three.

TRACK AND FIELD

Track coach Alberto Salazar received no relief from the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which upheld his four-year ban for a series of doping-related violations that had long been pursued by American regulators.

A person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the bans for both Salazar and endocrinologist Jeffrey Brown, first passed down in 2019, had been upheld. The person did not want to be identified because CAS has not yet released the full report, which is expected soon.

Salazar is the former marathon champion who, as coach of the Nike Oregon Project, trained a long list of championship distance runners including Mo Farah, Galen Rupp and, for a time, Kara Goucher. None of his former runners have been charged with doping violations.

— By National Writer Eddie Pells.