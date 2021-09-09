National Politics

Kentucky special elections scheduled for Nov. 2

The Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky.

Special elections will be held on Nov. 2 to fill three vacancies in the General Assembly.

Two vacancies occurred because of the deaths of Rep. John “Bam” Carney of the 51st District and Sen. Tom Buford of the 22nd District. Carney represented Adair and Taylor counties, while Buford represented Garrard, Jessamine, Mercer and Washington counties and part of Fayette County.

A third seat became vacant when Rep. Robert Goforth resigned. The 89th District seat covers Jackson and parts of Laurel and Madison counties in southeastern Kentucky.

Secretary of State Michael Adams announced the special elections last week.

