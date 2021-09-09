Kansas sheriff’s office says K-9 died after chasing suspect

A police dog in southwestern Kansas has died after being sent to chase a suspect, authorities there said.

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office reported on its Facebook page that a police dog named Kyra was called in Monday to help in chasing down a suspect in the county, television station KAKE reported. Officials said the female Belgian Malinois began showing signs of distress immediately after the chase and was rushed to a veterinary clinic for emergency surgery.

“Despite all efforts, she crossed over the rainbow bridge this afternoon,” the sheriff's office said in the post.

Kyra had served the Ford County Sheriff’s Office for eight years as a trained narcotics detection and patrol dog.