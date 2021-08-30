National Politics

Idaho offers higher pay to get, retain correctional officers

The Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho

State officials are boosting pay and offering bonuses to try to get and keep correctional officers.

About 24% of correctional officer positions at the Idaho Department of Correction were vacant last month, including 190 vacancies at its prisons in Kuna.

“Attracting and hiring the right people to our security ranks is only one part of the equation,” Jeff Ray, the department’s public information officer, told the Idaho Press. “We’re putting an equal amount of emphasis on retaining the staff who have and continue to admirably serve the people of Idaho.”

New correctional officers will receive $19 an hour, up from the previous $16.75. New hires will also get a $1,500 bonus and be eligible for a $1,500 yearly retention bonus during their first five years.

Current employees will see hourly raises ranging from $.75 for wardens to $2.25 for correctional officers starting Sept. 5. Also, on Oct. 15, all current correctional officers will receive a one-time retention bonus of $1,500.

  Comments  
