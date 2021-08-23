Kansas man wounded in police shooting released from hospital

A man wounded in a police shooting near Wichita has been booked into jail on probation violations.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that 49-year-old Barrye Lightner, of Augusta, was taken Sunday night from Wesley Medical Center to the Sedgwick County jail.

He was shot Friday night after Augusta police received a strange 911 call in which no one said anything but didn’t hang up. Police tracked the call to a convenience store, where the caller said there was a man inside with felony warrants for his arrest.

The officer entered the store and attempted to make contact with Lightner, who pulled out a knife. The KBI said Lightner ignored the officer’s commands and then stepped toward the officer. That’s when the officer fired, striking Lightner in his hands.

The KBI said Lightner then used the knife to cut his own throat. Police said no law enforcement officers were hurt, and Lightner hasn't been charged in connection to what happened at the convenience store.

The KBI said that the investigation was ongoing and that no further information would be released at this time.