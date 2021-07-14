House Republicans take the lead in money chase for midterms

The National Republican Congressional Committee, the fundraising arm of the House GOP, took in a record $45.4 million in the second quarter, topping the $36.5 million raised by the Democrats.

The NRCC said it had raised $20.1 million in June, its best monthly haul in a non-election year, and $79.2 million over the first half of 2021, a 78% increase over its fundraising over the same period in 2019. The NRCC had $55 million in the bank, more than twice the $25.6 million it had two years ago.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee also topped its previous records as it defends its narrow majority in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2022. The DCCC, which released its totals Friday, had its best second quarter fundraising and best total for June, some $14.4 million, in a non-election year. It ended the month with $44 million cash on hand, or $11 million less than the GOP had.

Party committees are due to file detailed reports with the Federal Election Commission on July 20.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California raised $6.6 million for the NRCC in the second quarter while Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana pitched in $4.5 million from money he raised.

Representative Tom Emmer of Minnesota, the NRCC’s chairman, also credited “tens of thousands of generous donors” for the party’s fundraising success.

Republicans have a chance to regain control of the House after having lost it in the 2018 election. The party went on to lose the presidency and the Senate in 2020. They would have to win just five House seats to flip the chamber from Democrats and just one seat in the Senate.

Parties that hold the White House traditionally lose House seats in the midterm elections. Republicans lost 41 seats in the 2018 midterms, with former President Donald Trump in the White House. Democrats lost 63 seats in 2010 during former President Barack Obama’s first term in office.