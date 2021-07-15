Tuscaloosa leaders launch new podcast for City Hall talk

Tuscaloosa city leaders are launching a new podcast aimed at offering an inside look into local government.

The inaugural edition of “Tuscaloosa Talk” began Monday, The Tuscaloosa News reported. It featured Mayor Walt Maddox interviewing Council President Kip Tyner.

The episode was recorded May 19 at Wright’s Restaurant and touched on a number of topics. Among them: the April 27, 2011, tornado, which destroyed Tyner’s home and the offices of an exterminating company that his family has owned for more than 60 years.

Also part of the discussion was why Tyner supported naming the city’s newest high school after legendary University of Alabama head coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant.

Each episode of “Tuscaloosa Talk” will be hosted by Maddox and rolled out bi-weekly. They’re available on most podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Amazon Music.