Another victim dies from last week’s Chicago mass shooting

A fifth person has died as a result of a mass shooting last week in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood, according to authorities.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office pronounced the 25-year-old woman dead on Saturday. Police say no arrests have been made in the Tuesday morning shooting that left four dead and four others wounded. All had been shot in the head.

Authorities say someone broke into the house and started shooting. At the start of an investigation, police Superintendent David Brown said that there were no signs of forced entry and that police believed the shooting stemmed from an argument.

The medical examiner’s office identified the four other fatalities as Denise Mathis, 32, Blake Lee, 36, Shermetria Williams, 19, and Ratanya Aryiel Rogers, 28.

The home where the shooting occurred is owned by a Chicago police officer who is facing a lawsuit by the city that ordered him to provide more security at the home. The “public nuisance” lawsuit was filed in March 2020 after a man was shot during a party inside the two-story, wood-frame structure.

Officer Enrique Badillo Sr. has been stripped of his police powers while the police department investigates, according to a police department spokesman.