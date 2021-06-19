San Diego County deputies kill man they say had a gun

San Diego County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man they said pulled a handgun during a Friday confrontation, authorities said.

A call about a suspicious person sent deputies to a neighborhood in Encinitas at about 8 a.m. and when they arrived, they encountered a man who pulled a gun, the Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

Two deputies opened fire, hitting the man at least once. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

No deputies were hurt.

The man's name and details of the shooting weren't immediately released.

