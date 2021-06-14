Police in Kansas City investigate shooting death of woman

Police are investigating the shooting death of a woman in a southeastern Kansas City neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 10 a.m. Sunday in a home along East Linwood, just blocks from the Kansas City Veterans Affairs Medical Center, police said in a news release.

The victim was identified as Andrea Dean, 32.

Police said a suspect was in custody Monday but provided no other details.

Dean's death marked the 68th homicide this year in Kansas City, according to data maintained by the Kansas City Star. The city set a record for homicides in 2020 with 182.