Man shot by Olathe police charged with aggravated assault

A man who was shot by police outside an Olathe restaurant last week has been charged after police said he pointed a gun at the officers.

Jesus Salazar III, 43, was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He was being held in the Johnson County jail on $75,000 bond, KSHB-TV reported.

Olathe police said officers went to Strip’s Chicken on Wednesday after receiving a report of a man in a vehicle who appeared to be disoriented.

Officer said Salazar had a gun and refused orders to drop it. At least one officer shot him in the abdomen. He was captured after a short foot chase.

No officers were injured.

An independent team is investigating the shooting to determine whether the shooting was justified.