Police: 2 killed in shooting outside Branson restaurant

Police have identified two people shot and killed outside a Branson restaurant over the weekend.

Krystle Buhl, 38, of Forsyth, and Richard McMahan, 39, of Merriam Woods, died in the Saturday night shooting outside of Famous Dave’s in Branson, police there said.

Officers found the pair with gunshot wounds in the restaurant’s parking lot, television station KYTV reported. Police said one victim died at the scene and the other died at a hospital.

Police have said they have no suspects and no motive for the shootings. Investigators have found no indication that the shooting resulted from a robbery, Branson Police Chief Eric Schmitt said.