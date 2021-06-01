Police shooting leaves man dead in central Alabama

A confrontation between police and a person who was firing a gun in a rural community in central Alabama left a man dead, authorities said.

Officers were sent to a home in the Chilton County town of Jemison on Monday because of reports that an armed man was threatening to shoot two other people, Jemison Police Chief Shane Fulmer said in a statement released on the department's social media account.

Multiple shots were fired by the time a Jemison police officer arrived, and the man and the officer exchanged gunfire, Fulmer said. The man died on the scene and the officer wasn't injured, he said.

Authorities haven't released the name of the dead person or the officer who was involved.