Oklahoma man dies in Illinois after shootout with police

A 31-year-old Oklahoma man has died in southwestern Illinois after a shootout with police, Illinois State Police said Sunday.

Police in Troy allege the man was “reportedly suicidal and was actively discharging a firearm into the air” on Saturday evening outside a gas station, according to a state police news release. Troy is roughly 20 miles (32.19 kilometers) from St. Louis.

“At this time in the investigation, it is unknown if the officer’s gunfire struck Waters or if Waters shot himself with the firearm he was in possession of during this incident,” said Illinois State Police. The agency is investigating the officer-involved shooting at the request of Troy police.

The Madison County coroner pronounced the man dead at the scene. He was identified as Kody C. Waters of Dewey, Oklahoma.

No other injuries were reported.