Family members find 2nd victim dead following shooting

A shooting in Kansas City over the weekend that killed a teenage girl also claimed the life of a second teen, whose body was found by family members after an exhaustive search, police said.

The shooting happened late Saturday night, when two small groups of people argued and led to shots fired, police said in a news release. Police immediately found a teenage girl with gunshot wounds who died at the scene.

Police initially believed her to be the only person shot, but family and friends worried there was another victim in the area. Police searched the area with flashlights and drones, but no other victims were immediately found.

On Sunday, relatives of the suspected second victim resumed the search and employed the help of a patrolling officer, who found the body of the teenage boy behind a vacant house.

The names of the victims had not been released and no suspects had been announced by Monday morning.