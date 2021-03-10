1 person dead in police shooting in southwest Kansas

A person has died after being shot by police in the southwestern town of Minneola, state police said.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, television station KWCH reported. The Kansas Bureau of Investigations confirmed it was called to investigate the shooting.

Authorities had not released the name of the person killed or any details of how the shooting occurred by midmorning Wednesday, but said no officers were injured in the deadly confrontation.

KWCH reported that Minneola Public Schools canceled Wednesday classes following the shooting. Authorities said they expected to release more information on the case later Wednesday.

Minneola is about 20 miles (32.2 kilometers) south of Dodge City.