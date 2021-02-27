National Politics

Police: Woman killed, man injured in St. Louis hit-and-run

The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS

A woman was killed and a man critically injured in St. Louis when they were struck by a vehicle, which fled the scene, police said.

Tiffany Kurkjian, 48, of Millstadt, Illinois, died at a hospital after being hit by a vehicle at an intersection at 11:51 p.m. Friday, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

A 45-year-old man was in critical, but stable, condition at a hospital.

Police said the victims were walking when they were struck by a gray or silver 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse.

  Comments  

News

Georgia lawmakers again seek to make college hazing a felony

February 27, 2021 2:58 PM

Business

Kraken trying to help revive hockey at Alaska Anchorage

February 27, 2021 2:58 PM

News

Tribes in legal limbo over federal virus relief funding

February 27, 2021 2:58 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service