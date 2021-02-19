National Politics

Man shot and killed when deputies attempt to serve warrant

The Associated Press

GREER, S.C.

A sheriff’s deputy has shot and killed a man in the Upstate, authorities said.

The shooting happened Thursday evening near Greer, WSPA-TV reported.

Deputies were trying to serve a warrant for criminal sexual conduct when the gunfire happened, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The suspect was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital, where he died, Sheriff Hobart Lewis said. His identity wasn’t immediately released. No deputies were hurt.

  Comments  

National Politics

Suburban Kansas City mayor pleads guilty to driving drunk

February 19, 2021 7:49 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service