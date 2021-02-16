Biden extends COVID ban on foreclosures as homeowners struggle with pandemic downturn

President Joe Biden has extended a ban on some foreclosures until the summer as millions of homeowners continue to struggle during the coronavirus pandemic.

The moratorium on foreclosures for federally guaranteed mortgages means struggling homeowners have until June 30 to request a pause or reduction in their payments.

It will also extend for six months the help already granted to homeowners since last year.

There was no immediate word on whether Biden will also extend past March 31 the ban on evictions for renters.

The White House says more than 10 million homeowners are behind on mortgage payments and the Census Bureau says one in eight homeowners can’t afford their monthly payments.

“Homeowners will receive urgently needed relief as we face this unprecedented national emergency,” Biden said.

The administration says extending the go-easy policies will be particularly helpful to minority homeowners, who make up a disproportionate share of those struggling.

The coordinated actions announced Tuesday include measures taken by the departments of Housing and Urban Development, Veterans Affairs and Agriculture, all of which play roles in financing homes.

The forbearance policies had been set to expire on March 31. On his first day in office, Biden had extended the moratorium from Jan. 31.