Officer investigating prowler complaint fatally shoots man

The Associated Press

CORBIN, Ky.

An off-duty police officer who went to investigate a neighbor's complaint of a prowler fatally shot a man, Kentucky State Police said.

A preliminary investigation found that the Corbin Police Department officer was confronted by Phillip N. Davenport, 20, when he went to investigate after being contacted early Sunday by a neighbor, police said in a statement. An altercation between the officer and Davenport occurred during which the officer discharged his service firearm, the statement said.

Davenport was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead by the Whitley County coroner. An autopsy was scheduled at the state medical examiner’s office in Louisville.

The officer wasn't injured. No further details were released. The investigation was continuing.

