Spokane police seek vandal who painted swastika on synagogue

The Associated Press

SPOKANE, Wash.

The Spokane Police Department is looking for the person who painted swastikas on the Temple Beth Shalom building and a Holocaust memorial.

Police were alerted Monday morning about the graffiti.

The Spokesman-Review says the perpetrator was seen alone on the Temple Beth Shalom camera system wearing blue jeans, black boots, and a dark-colored jacket with a hood.

Police are investigating the matter as malicious harassment and a hate crime.

Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward condemned the graffiti in a statement Monday, saying Spokane is “a community that welcomes different faiths and protects the ability of people to practice those beliefs.

