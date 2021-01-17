Kansas’ largest public housing project making plans to close

Residents of a Kansas's largest housing project have been told they'll have to move because the facility is closing, but officials say that won't happen for roughly two more years.

The Housing Authority of Kansas City, Kansas, is making plans to shut down Juniper Gardens partly because the complex that opened in 1962 is in need of major upgrades and officials favor a different approach to public housing. The more successful model today calls for public housing to be tucked into regular neighborhoods often with people receiving subsidies to help them pay rent.

“The writing was on the wall that this was going to happen,” said Matt Watkins, chairman of the KCK Housing Authority board of commissioners.

The Kansas City Star reports that federal housing officials have been pressuring local officials to shut down Juniper Gardens at least since the mid 1990s.

More than 100 people still live at the complex, but only 140 of the 265 units have people living in them.

The local housing authority has hired a relocation company to help remaining Juniper Gardens residents find other places to live, and the authority will pay their moving expenses. But officials say the timeline for their move is shifting.

Federal housing officials are expected to approve a plan for the disposition of Juniper Gardnes sometime this spring. Eventually the land the complex is on will be sold.