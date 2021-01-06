Woman shot and killed at US Capitol identified as Air Force veteran, report says

The rioter shot and killed inside of the U.S. Capitol has been identified as an Air Force veteran from California by a local news outlet.

Ashli Babbitt, who served four tours with the Air Force and was a “high level security official,” is the woman fatally shot during the shocking rioting incited by President Donald Trump, San Diego news outlet KUSI News reported. The outlet reported her husband confirmed Babbitt’s death.

Video posted to Twitter appeared to capture the moment when Babbitt was shot near a doorway inside the Capitol among a group of insurrectionists. One video obtained by The News appeared to show Babbitt beginning to climb through the broken window of a door to the “Speaker’s Lobby” when she was shot. It was unclear who pulled the trigger.

“A young woman was just shot in the neck right besides me in the Capitol Building,” Twitter user Taylor Hansen posted, along with graphic video.

“Medic! Where is she hit?” rioters frantically shouted.

Supporters of Trump portrayed her online as a martyr. Babbitt’s social media featured retweets of conspiracy theories that President-elect Joe Biden stole the election from Trump.