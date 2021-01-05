Man fatally shot after encounter with off-duty Texas officer

An Austin police officer fatally shot a man early Tuesday after a series of events that began when another, off-duty police officer opened fire on the man's car, the city's police chief said.

Police Chief Brian Manley said an off-duty officer told authorities that he was driving home early Tuesday in his personal vehicle when another driver cut him off. The off-duty officer said the driver pointed a gun at him, so the officer fired into the vehicle, Manley said.

Other officers responded and the driver got out of his vehicle and walked around to the passenger side. An on duty-officer then opened fire on the driver, killing him, Manley said.

The police chief said a woman who was a passenger in the car was shot and injured, but it was unclear when she was wounded. Manley said she was in stable condition at a hospital. A baby was also in the vehicle at the time but was not hurt.

Authorities have not released the names of those involved.

Manley said investigations were underway into the off-duty officer's actions and the fatal shooting by the on-duty officer.