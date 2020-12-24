Loeffler reports $53.6 million in contributions in Georgia Senate race

ATLANTA — The four candidates for Georgia’s two U.S. Senate seats have a filing deadline Thursday with the Federal Election Commission to disclose their campaign contributions, money they have spent, and perhaps most importantly, how much they have left for the sprint to the Jan. 5 runoff election.

Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s campaign was the first to file, posting the report Wednesday afternoon. Loeffler’s report shows $53.6 million in contributions over the past two months against $48.6 million in spending, including more than $42 million spent on broadcast advertising.

The campaign reported $21.2 million cash on hand for the final stretch to the Jan. 5 runoff against Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock.

The report illustrates the astounding increase in national attention Georgia’s Senate runoffs have generated. In her campaign’s last report, the senator had received just $5 million in contributions for the entire campaign through mid-October.

The report indicates that a $23 million personal loan Loeffler made to her campaign in the prior reporting period has been converted to a donation. Under federal rules, candidates can make unlimited donations to their own campaigns. Including her personal funds, Loeffler’s campaign has received $92.2 million for the entire election cycle.