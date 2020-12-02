Macon Telegraph Logo
Mayor seeks to name street for famed civil rights lawyer

The Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala.

The mayor of Montgomery is seeking to name a street after legendary civil rights attorney Fred Gray.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports that Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed has proposed to change the name of West Jeff Davis Avenue to Fred D. Gray Avenue in honor of the legendary civil rights attorney who grew up there.

Gray was Rosa Parks’ attorney and the legal adviser to Martin Luther King Jr. He won court victories against segregation and inequality throughout the Civil Rights Era, often while facing personal and professional retaliation.

“I know that without these legal wins and without the courage of attorney Gray… that I would not be mayor today,” said Reed, who became Montgomery’s first Black mayor when he was elected last year.

Gray told the newspaper that he was honored by the proposal.

“I hope what I have done has helped to change things,” he said. “It all started with instruction that I received when I lived on West Jeff Davis.”

