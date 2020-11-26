County commissioner-elect pleads not guilty in DUII case

A Umatilla County Commissioner-elect has pleaded not guilty to a drunken driving charge.

The East Oregonian reports 65-year-old Dan Dorran was arrested Sept. 26 for driving while under the influence of intoxicants in Umatilla after a collision with another vehicle.

Dorran pleaded not guilty to the charge this week in Umatilla County Circuit Court.

A Republican, Dorran was elected to the nonpartisan Board of Commissioners, Position 3, on Nov. 3, winning with 45% of the vote. He is to be sworn in Jan. 2, 2021, to a four-year term.

In a public statement after his arrest was being investigated by the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin, Dorran said he should not have driven after drinking alcohol at a golf event and that he took full responsibility for his actions.

