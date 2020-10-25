Law enforcement fatally shoots Arkansas man in Kansas

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an Arkansas man was shot and killed by law enforcement officers after a police pursuit.

Wesley Jordan, 32, of Hot Springs, Arkansas, died in the shooting Friday in Independence, the KBI said.

The incident began when a robbery at gunpoint was reported at the Regal Inn in Coffeyville.

When Kansas Highway Patrol troopers tried to stop the suspects' vehicle in Independence, a passenger in the van shot at officers, the KBI said. A trooper returned fire and the suspects — a man and a woman — fled in the minivan. A Montgomery County sheriff's deputy intercepted the vehicle and fired at Jordan, the KBI said.

When the van stopped and Jordan got out, a patrol trooper fired at him. He died at the scene, according to the KBI.

No law enforcement officers were injured.

The driver, a 26-year-old woman from Coffeyville, was arrested on charges related to the robbery.