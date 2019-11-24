Study ties Medicaid non-expansion to 476 premature deaths

A new study has found that nearly 500 older, low-income Oklahomans died prematurely because the state did not expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act.

The Oklahoman reports that a Center on Budget and Policy Priorities analysis estimates that 476 state residents between the ages of 55 and 64 died prematurely from 2014 to 2017 because the state declined to expand eligibility for the federal health care program.

The left-leaning think tank says they are among 15,600 such deaths that could have been avoided nationally if all states had expanded Medicaid. The Washington, D.C.-based group says its estimates are based on mortality data and records and data from the U.S. Census Bureau and Social Security Administration.

Republican leaders in Oklahoma dismissed the study as irresponsible and reckless.