New outpatient clinic for veterans in Quincy to open Monday

A new outpatient clinic for veterans is set to open in Quincy.

The (Quincy) Herald-Whig r eport s the 21,000-squre foot clinic will see its first patients Monday. It has the capacity to serve 8,000 veterans. The newspaper reports 3,000 are currently enrolled.

The clinic is run by Iowa City VA Health Care System, which operates several clinics in Iowa and Illinois.

Spokesman Bryan Clark says the new clinic, which replaces a smaller facility, will continue offer services the old clinic did, along with physical therapy, audiology testing and mental health services, among others.

Hundreds attended a ceremonial ribbon cutting Thursday, including Navy veteran Terrence Carlton. He’s been traveling from his Quincy home to a veterans’ hospital in Iowa City, Iowa, several times a month. He calls the new facility a blessing.