Capitol Watch: Bills-in-limbo test Cuomo’s liberal politics

Advocacy groups are bracing for dozens more vetoes as New York’s governor decides the fate of over 370 bills passed by lawmakers in 2019.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo faces a 10-day deadline to act on bills after they are passed by the legislature, but the clock doesn't start until they land on his desk.

The governor has vetoed 26 bills so far this year.

Political observers say governors often release vetoes on the most politically contentious bills near the Thanksgiving and December holidays.

So far this year, Cuomo has signed 500 bills into law while 373 await his signature.

A senior adviser for Cuomo says the governor has a responsibility to make sure any bill signed into law is responsible and accomplishes its goals.