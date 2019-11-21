Virginia judge stops 2nd term attempt amid clerk opposition

A Virginia judge has withdrawn his application to be reappointed amid mounting opposition by clerks who say his reappointment would force courtrooms to operate without them.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports clerks in Judge Robert B. Beasley Jr.’s home district began contacting state legislators last month to voice their opposition. Beasley previously was accused of sexually harassing clerks, who said they endured his crude remarks in and outside the courtroom. He was suspended for two months and put under supervision for two years.

The disciplinary information was made public last month per a state law requiring evidence of judicial misconduct be forwarded to legislative committees prior to possible reappointment. The clerks planned to attend a public interview in Beasley’s reappointment process next month.

Beasley didn’t respond to a request for comment.