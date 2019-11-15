Mike Coffman elected city mayor in Colorado by small margin

City officials in Colorado have announced that former Republican Congressman Mike Coffman won a five-way mayoral race in Aurora, the state’s third largest city.

Sentinel reported Thursday that ballot counting stopped giving Coffman a 215-vote lead over NAACP chief Omar Montgomery.

Officials say Coffman declared himself the winner Thursday estimating that too few ballots remained to allow any opponent to pull ahead.

Aurora awards the race to the winner with plurality.

Montgomery was not immediately available for comment.

Coffman says he is looking forward to working with Montgomery and councilmembers.

The new city council is expected to be sworn in Dec. 2.

City officials say the mayoral race was the most expensive in city history breaking the $1 million fundraising mark about a month before Election Day.