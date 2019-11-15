Deadline soon for Volkswagen settlement money in Maine

The deadline is nearing for Maine government agencies and private businesses to apply for money stemming from Volkswagen’s environmental settlement concerning a diesel emissions scandal.

The state government of Maine has announced plans to distribute about $3 million from the settlement. The deadline for applications is Friday.

Maine officials have said government agencies and private businesses that are still operating a vehicle with a diesel engine from 2009 or earlier might be eligible for the money.

Volkswagen admitted to using software designed to circumvent U.S. emissions standards.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The Maine Department of Transportation started accepting applications for settlement money in September.