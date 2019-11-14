National Politics
Oro Valley police: 2 killed in 3-vehicle crash
Oro Valley police say two people are dead following a three-vehicle crash Wednesday in the Tucson suburb.
Police say preliminary information indicates that the two people killed were in a vehicle preparing to make a turn when it was rear-ended by another vehicle.
According to police, the vehicle that was rear-ended was pushed into the path of the third vehicle.
Police say the crash occurred near a high school but that it didn’t involve any students and that there’s no indication of impairment being a factor in the crash.
No identities were released.
Comments