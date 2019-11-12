Former N Carolina insurance chief Goodwin seeks old job back

North Carolina's insurance commissioner from 2009 through 2016 wants the job again.

Democrat Wayne Goodwin announced on Tuesday he'll run for commissioner next year, setting up a potential rematch with current Commissioner Mike Causey, the Republican who beat him in 2016. Causey is seeking re-election.

Goodwin has been the state Democratic Party chair since his defeat. He was a state legislator and assistant insurance commissioner until his 2008 election victory for commissioner. In a news release, Goodwin blamed Causey for higher insurance rates and says politics is getting in the way of health care savings.

Causey gained attention this year after federal prosecutors said he reported an alleged bribe attempt against him and helped authorities gather evidence. Four people were indicted in the matter, including then-state GOP Chairman Robin Hayes.