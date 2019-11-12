N Carolina lawmakers still shaping US House map proposals

North Carolina legislators are still shaping proposals for the state's congressional map as the General Assembly reconvenes in response to a judicial ruling encouraging approval of replacement lines.

A joint House-Senate committee will meet on Tuesday after holding lengthy mapmaking meetings last week. Committee-room computers where lawmakers tried to carve the state into 13 U.S. House districts should be running again.

State judges last month blocked the current map's use in the 2020 elections, saying it was likely plaintiffs in a lawsuit alleging extreme partisan bias in the lines would win. But they stopped short of demanding new lines.

The full legislature returns to Raleigh on Wednesday. A public hearing on redistricting is also expected that day, but it's unclear when there will be actual votes on a replacement.