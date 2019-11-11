Motorcycle club gathers to honor member killed by police

Members of a motorcycle club have gathered again in the Delaware neighborhood where a man was shot and killed by a police officer 13 years ago.

The Delaware News Journal reports 25-year-old Derek Hale was honored Saturday in Wilmington. He was a member of the Pagan Motorcycle Club.

Police used stun guns on Hale during an investigation into the group in 2006. Lt. William Browne then fatally shot him. Browne was cleared of any wrongdoing.

Pagan Motorcycle Club leader Paul Fitzwater says the group holds the brief gathering every year. He called the death an injustice.

Hale's widow, Elaine Hale, received a $875,000 settlement in 2010 after agreeing to drop a lawsuit against the city.