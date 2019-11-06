Somali who was target of threats wins US municipal election

A city in Maine that is home to thousands of African newcomers has elected a Somali American to its city council.

Safiya Khalid (sah-FEE'-yah kah-LEED') soundly defeated a fellow Democrat on Tuesday for a seat on the Lewiston City Council.

She says her victory is proof that "community organizers beat internet trolls."

The 23-year-old Khalid was subject of social media criticism and threats, much of it originating outside Maine.

A photo of Khalid flipping off the camera when she was 15 and an audio recording of a local Democratic leader taunting her opponent were featured in the attacks.

Somalis fleeing war and famine began settling two decades ago in Maine's second-largest city. Lewiston is now home to more than 5,000 Africans.